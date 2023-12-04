Rutter’s Adds Second Floor Mezzanine to Remodeled Site

Rutter’s has completed a remodel of its York, Penn., site — which includes the addition of a second floor mezzanine with seating for 30. The remodel nearly doubled the size of the store form 4,300 square feet to 7,800 square feet.

The new fresh and modern look is sure to draw attention from local customers.

In addition to the second floor, other changes include a larger kitchen, a 29-degree walk-in beer cave and huge wine selection, along with large beverage coolers with a variety of options.

“We’re excited to show off our newest store design ideas, which we feel the customers will truly enjoy,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development. “This updated location will give our customers a fresh and modern store that reflects our commitment to innovation, which is synonymous with our brand.”

In addition to the enhanced facilities, the upgrade also includes the introduction of new fuel options. Customers will now have access to Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, Ethanol Free and Auto Diesel, providing them with a wider range of choices to suit their transportation needs.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.