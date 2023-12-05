National Retail Solutions Launches Annual Toy Drive

The NRS Cares initiative has returned for the 28th Annual Toy Drive, which will now feature an incorporation of an Amazon Wish List.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) has announced the return of its NRS Cares Initiative for the 28th year. The Annual Toy Drive supports the Paterson, N.J. YMCA.

This year’s initiative takes a modern approach by incorporating an Amazon Wish List, allowing the public to participate in the holiday spirit by selecting and sending toys directly to the designated location. This method aims to facilitate broader participation and enhance the experience of the festive season.

“At NRS, our commitment to empowering communities extends beyond our POS services. We are thrilled to leverage technology this year to make giving even more accessible,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS.

He further emphasized that NRS’s mission has always been to strengthen independent neighborhood stores and the communities they serve. He noted that the introduction of the Amazon Wish List for the toy drive represents a new chapter in fulfilling that mission.

“In our 28th year, we aim to bring holiday cheer to over 4,000 children,” said Patricia Rodriguez, the founder of Magdalena’s Toy Drive. “This collaboration with NRS and the new Amazon Wish List will help us reach more families and make a bigger impact.”

“Participating in Magdalena’s Toy Drive and giving back to the community is a cornerstone of our NRS Cares initiative,” added Katz. “It embodies our commitment to paying gratitude forward and making a positive difference.”

NRS has encouraged those inspired to spread holiday cheer to join them in the initiative. The public is invited to select a gift from their Amazon Wish List, ensuring it goes directly to the YMCA in Paterson, N.J.

The Amazon Wish List can be found here.