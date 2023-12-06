TXB Raises Nearly $1 Million for CASA Programs

Over the years, TXB has shown its support for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs across Texas and Oklahoma.

TXB has announced that it has raised an impressive total of $904,000, with the funds dedicated to various initiatives, programs and campaigns aimed at improving the lives of children in need — particularly through Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs.

Another one of TXB’s recent endeavors includes the 27th annual Golf and Fishing Tournament, which not only engaged the community, but also contributed significantly to the fundraising efforts.

Also, TXB is embarking on another impactful campaign, “Round Up for CASA Kids,” starting on Friday, Dec. 1. During this month-long initiative, customers have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the next dollar or donate any amount of their choosing to support CASA.

The funds raised by TXB play a crucial role in supporting Texas CASA, an organization dedicated to enhancing the child protection system through legislative advocacy and positive public policy changes. Texas CASA also provides a voice for children within the system and pairs volunteer advocates with every child in state care due to abuse and neglect.

TXB has noted that its journey is a testament to the positive impact that convenience stores can have on their communities.