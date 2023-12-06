Yesway Secures $600,000 in Donations Through Golf Fundraising Tournament

Yesway raised more than $600,000 at its third annual Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournament. Over the past three years, the company has raised more than $1.5 million through the event for various nonprofits and local organizations.

Yesway has also noted that it recognizes and actively supports the communities where its stores are located and in which its team members reside. The funds raised at the company’s Golf & Clays Classic this year have made it possible for Yesway to make meaningful donations to local charities, civic organizations, military and veterans groups and first responders including local police, fire, EMS and sheriffs’ departments. Many of these organizations were recognized publicly during check presentation ceremonies at Yesway and Allsup’s store grand opening events throughout 2023.

Top tier sponsors of Yesway’s 2023 Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournament include the following, each of whom donated a minimum of $10,000 this year, with over 90 additional donations completing the full amount raised at the event:

Admiral Beverage

AMCON Distributing Co.

AmeriChicken

Anheuser-Busch

BIC

Constellation Brands

D&H United Fueling Solutions

Delek

Keurig Dr Pepper

L&F DISTRIBUTORS

Liggett Vector Brands

Molson Coors

NuTech National

Pepsi Beverages North America

Premier Distributing

Red Bull North America

Standard Sales Company

Valero

White Tucker Company

“I would like to thank our partners and suppliers for joining us in support of the communities our devoted customers, team members, neighbors and fans call home. We are grateful for their tremendous generosity,” said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 427 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a leading foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of grocery items and private-label products.