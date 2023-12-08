GPM Investments Launches Holiday Promotion

GPM Investments — a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. — has announced its latest promotion available to fas REWARDS loyalty program members. Running from Dec. 14-25, the promotion is called “Twelve Days of Free Christmas Cheer.”

“We offer significant value to our loyal customers all year-round, but we want to make things even better — and free — for the holidays,” said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “It’s easier than ever to sign up and enjoy this unique offer and other great deals available exclusively to enrolled fas REWARDS loyal customers.”

For a limited time, customers enrolling in the fas REWARDS loyalty program will receive $10 in high-value fas BUCKS for joining the program. Signing up to become a fas REWARDS member is easy: Customers can enroll online or download the fas REWARDS app by visiting www.fasrewards.com. Customers can also enroll in stores.

More information can be found on the GPM Investments website.

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S.