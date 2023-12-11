TA Employee Named Truck Technician of the Year

TravelCenters of America technician Lucas Coyle was honored by the National Institute for Automative Service Excellence.

TravelCenters of America has announced that one of its technicians — Lucas Coyle — was honored with a national achievement award as the TravelCenters of America/ASE Master Medium/Heavy Truck Technician of the Year.

Coyle was among 53 automotive professionals recognized at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa Clearwater, Fla., in November.

The ASE awards are given to technicians who receive top scores on the ASE Certification tests from approximately a quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide. Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service operations for TravelCenters of America and chair of the ASE board of directors and Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO, presented the award to Lucas.

“We are proud to partner with TravelCenters of America to recognize Lucas’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Lucas represents the best of the best,” said Zilke.

ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.