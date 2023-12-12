Rutter’s Makes $100,000 Donation

Rutter's Children's Charities made the donation to four local charities in honor of the holiday season.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has announced its $100k for the Holidays Donation Giveaway, through which the company donated $25,000 to four local charities.

“This is our second year doing the $100k for the Holidays donation giveaway, and we’re very excited about the organizations we’re able to support this holiday season. We look forward to doing even more in 2024 … so stay tuned,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities.

This year’s four $25,000 donations were made to Blair Regional YMCA, Centre County Youth Service Bureau, Chambersburg Fire and Police and York County Children’s Advocacy Center. All of these donations will help support the communities in which Rutter’s stores operate during the holiday season and beyond.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has noted that it is dedicated to giving back to the community to create a positive impact. Through its contributions, it hopes to inspire others to join in creating a brighter future for communities.

More information about $100k for the Holidays and other Rutter’s Children’s Charities programs can be found on the company’s website.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities is a non-profit organization operating to support charitable organizations that promote the success of the communities where Rutter’s operates. Rutter’s Children’s Charities has given over $2.9 million since 2003.