NAG Discusses Preparing the Next Generation of Leaders

The 2024 NAG Conference will discuss how family-run c-store leaders are preparing the next generation of leaders to help run the company.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) 2024 Conference, taking place in Tampa Bay, Fla., on March 10-13, will host a number of sessions discussing issues and topics important to the c-store industry.

One of its sessions, titled “Preparing for the Next Generation of Leadership,” will focus on how family-run c-store leaders are preparing the next generation to help run the family business.

“As a fourth-generation family business, preparing the next generation for leadership success is a key focus of ours,” said Greg Ehrlich, president of Beck Suppliers Inc. “Each generation sees the world differently, more so now than ever before. So, starting this process early to have everyone aligned on objectives, direction, leadership philosophies and pace of change is critical to preparing for a smooth transition.”

During this session, attendees will hear from prominent family-run c-store leaders, including Ehrlich, Joe Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz, Inc., and Brent Mouton, president and CEO of Hit-n-Run Stores, on how they’ve approached the implementation of change when it’s time for generational transitions. They will also discuss the unique aspects of their businesses, the roles their family fills within the organization and how they’ve honed their leadership as a result.

Once the session is over, attendees who run family-owned c-stores will hopefully have a better understanding and more information on how to start preparing their next generation of leaders and how to set them up for success when it’s time for them to help run the family business.

“Don’t take too long to begin this process. Take time to establish an ownership development program that provides the next generation with opportunities to learn different parts of the company while focusing on the areas that match best with their interests and strengths,” said Ehrlich. “More broadly, succession planning for all key positions should be reviewed annually with a focus on building a strong bench capable of developing into future company leaders.”

“Preparing for the Next Generation of Leadership” will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

