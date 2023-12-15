Red Smith Foods Hits Major Milestone

Red Smith Foods announced that it is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. The family-owned and operated business has grown from a local pickled snack company in Florida to the powerhouse that it is today, with a full lineup of Big John’s pickled snacks that include pickled sausage, pickled eggs and many more.

Red Smith Foods was born in 1973 when brothers Stephen and David Foster acquired S.W. Red Smith, a small pickled food company based in Miami, Fla. Soon after acquiring Big John’s in 1978 and launching the iconic Egg Head and Sausage Man mascots, the company became known for its innovation and value in high-quality pickled snacks, garnering a loyal customer following that continues to grow.

“Our focus always has been and always will be on pickled snacks, and that’s why we do them better than anyone,” said Tim Foster, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Red Smith Foods and a fourth-generation owner/manager of the brand. “Achieving 50 years of business growth is a testament to our customers’ loyalty and love for our products. We are proud of our legacy as the gold standard in delivering the best quality pickled snacks in the industry and can’t wait to see what the next 50 years bring.”

Red Smith Foods’ expansive line of pickled snacks include Big John’s Red Hots, Big John’s Pickled Sausage, Big John’s Pickled Eggs, Big John’s Pigs Feet and many others. In 2016, the company began offering grab-and-go items that include individually wrapped and shelf-stable pickled sausage and pickled pigs feet.