Oreo has added Golden Oreos to its portfolio of gluten-free cookies. Consumers have been requesting new gluten-free flavor offerings, and the OREO brand is answering the calls from fans to bring the most highly requested gluten-free flavor to shelves. This decadent, certified gluten-free treat made with vanilla sandwich cookies and filled with classic OREO crème will hit shelves on Jan. 3, 2024.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com