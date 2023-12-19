Kwik Trip Announces $151 Million Wisconsin Expansion

The chain plans to create more than 500 jobs by 2027 through the ambitious expansion.

Kwik Trip has announced that it will invest in a Wisconsin expansion, devoting $151 million to the market from now until 2027. The expansion is expected to create 500 jobs, reported the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and BizTimes.

With the investment, Kwik Trip plans to build a new satellite distribution center, purchase and renovate an office building in Onalaska and expand its dairy, commissary and bakery facilities in La Crosse.

According to BizTimes, the expansion will allow Kwik Trip to earn an additional $15 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax incentives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC).

With 506 active locations in Wisconsin, the chain operates a total of 865 stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and South Dakota.

Kwik Trip has made significant investments into its Wisconsin operations after entering into an Enterprise Zone agreement with WEDC in 2017. Since then, the company has invested more than $325 million into its Wisconsin support center operations and has created nearly 1,800 new jobs.