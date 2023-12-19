TXB Adds to Private Label Line

The chain added a variety of locally-sourced snacks, drinks and apparel to its line of unique products.

TXB (Texas Born) has announced the newest additions to its private label line of fresh, locally sourced offerings in all TXB markets.

All of the chain’s private label offerings are locally sourced, manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas.

“We are extremely proud of our TXB private label line and are excited to be expanding it,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “We’re committed to creating products that include the best that Texas has to offer, taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. Our guests are really enjoying the Texan-based line of snacks and beverages and we’re looking forward to adding even more in the near future.”

This launch is part of the brand’s larger initiative to “Leave ‘Em Better” by continually providing guests with Texan hospitality and fresh-made food at a great value.

The additions to the TXB private label line will include:

Drinks

TXB Rehydration: Strawberry, Grape, Tropical and Berry Blast

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee: Cuvée Coffee beans roasted and canned in Austin, Texas with flavors including Mocha, Vanilla and Black

Snacks

TXB Meat Sticks: including Habanero, Jalapeño & Cheese, Teriyaki and Original

TXB Peanuts: including Chili Lime, Hot & Spicy, Jalapeño, Lemon Salted and Salted

Apparel

TXB Cluck Yeah! Shirts

TXB Cluck Yeah! Hats

Additionally, TXB is donating $1 of every PINK Cause Cup tumbler sold to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. So far, TXB has raised over $1,000 from the PINK Cause Cups alone. These limited time edition cups will be available until sold out.

In addition, TXB launched an online gift card store featuring TXB gift cards and a range of renowned name brands. Customers can choose between physical or digital gift cards.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Serving over 4,000 items, options include fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.