NAG 2024 Talks Foodservice Marketing

The 2024 NAG Conference will host a session focused on how retailers can enhance their foodservice marketing strategies.

More c-store retailers are starting to implement a foodservice program or improve the program they already have to keep up with consumers’ demands when it comes to food offerings. However, one of the most important aspects of running a successful foodservice program is having the right marketing strategies.

During the 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a session focusing on how retailers can market their foodservice programs.

The Food Marketing general session will feature a panel of retailers, including Denise Jenkins, vice president of marketing, insights and loyalty for United Dairy Farmers, Gaurang Maniar, executive director of Marketing for Dash In Food Stores, and will be moderated by Kay Segal, founder and president of the Business Accelerator Team. During the session, they will share information and different strategies with attendees on how to integrate a unique foodservice marketing program into their overall marketing strategy.

“Many retailers have stated they are competing with quick service restaurants (QSRs), but in most cases, they are not marketing like a QSR. Average rates for QSR marketing range from a low of 3% to more likely 6% of sales. Average rates for marketing in convenience range at best a 1% of sales,” said Segal. “If we want to compete, we need to market more appropriately.”

The panelists will also discuss the steps to foundational marketing strategy development, organizational opportunities to foster marketing strategies, consumer identification and how marketing influences merchandising tactics.

“Convenience retailers have a tremendous opportunity to market their foodservice, perishables, frozen and other retail items in a more succinct manner, setting a distinct point of difference from the other channel competitors, whether they are food, drug mass or QSR,” said Segal.

Nonetheless, Segal hopes that attendees develop an understanding and gain insight on how to improve their marketing strategies for their foodservice program.

The Foodservice Marketing session will be held on March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees can register here

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.