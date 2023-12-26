Marathon Announces Structural Changes

Executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Maryann Mannen will assume the role of president, while John Quaid will take over as CFO.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has announced recent changes to its executive management team. Effective Jan. 1, Maryann Mannen, the current executive vice president and CFO of MPC, will assume the role of president, while president and CEO Michael Hennigan will continue to serve as MPC’s CEO, as well as the chairman, president and CEO of the general partner of MPLX.

As MPC president, Mannen will have oversight responsibility for the refining business, commercial performance and the health, environment, safety and security function. She also will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX.

Prior to joining MPC in 2021, Mannen had a 35-year career in the energy sector, holding positions of increasing responsibility at TechnipFMC and predecessor companies, including executive vice president and CFO.

“Maryann’s new role is in recognition of her leadership capability and the contributions she has made across the Marathon landscape over the past few years,” said Hennigan. “She has been instrumental in achieving our strategic progress.”

Succeeding Mannen is John Quaid, executive vice president and CFO of the general partner of MPLX, who has been appointed executive vice president and CFO of MPC. He also will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX. Quaid joined MPC in 2014 as vice president and controller and became executive vice president and CFO of the general partner of MPLX in 2021. Prior to joining MPC, Quaid held several roles of increasing responsibility at U. S. Steel.

“John’s financial expertise and effective communication style with the investment community will serve MPC well as we continue our relentless pursuit of shareholder value,” said Hennigan.

Mannen and Quaid will continue reporting to Hennigan in their new roles.

MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.