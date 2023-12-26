NAG 2024 Early-Bird Pricing to End Soon

Attendees can register now to take advantage of the early-bird pricing for the 2024 NAG Conference.

The 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference early-bird pricing is set to end Dec. 31. Attendees can register today to take advantage of the discounted price.

The 2024 NAG Conference will be held March 10 – 13 in Tampa Bay, Fla. During the conference, attendees will be able to partake in ample networking opportunities, educational sessions and info exchange sessions.

“As we plan the NAG Convenience Conference, we always consider what it costs an attendee to participate — both financially and intangibly,” said Allison Dean, executive director for NAG Convenience. “Time away from your business and home needs to guarantee a reciprocal value. Our agenda is packed with learning and networking opportunities that are sure to make you a better operator, and an early-bird commitment to attend simply makes that more accessible in a time where every penny counts.”

Attendees can take advantage of the early-bird pricing by registering here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.