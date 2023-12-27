Enmarket Opens New Store Alongside Bethesda Academy

The site will feature an Enmarket storefront which includes a Bethesda Welcome Center.

Enmarket has announced that it is opening a new store in the Skidaway Island, Ga., area, which will feature a Bethesda Academy Welcome Center.

Officials say it will offer convenience items including fresh food, beverages and fuel. The Bethesda Welcome Center will be located adjacent to the store and will provide visitors with information about the school’s history, programs and admissions process.

“We are excited to develop this property which will give our students more opportunity,” said Dr. Mike Hughes, president of Bethesda Academy. “Enmarket is a family-owned and operated business that shares Bethesda Academy’s commitment to community engagement and enriching the lives of those it serves. This partnership with Enmarket aligns seamlessly with Bethesda Academy’s values and vision.”

“As a nonprofit school, Bethesda is dependent on community support. We are proud to partner with Bethesda Academy to offer sustainable funding support for the school’s future,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket.

Enmarket is prepared to begin its development in early 2024.