Spinx Opens Newest South Carolina Store

Greenville, S.C.-based retailer Spinx has opened its newest store in Charleston, specifically in West Ashley. The brand-new, full-service storefront adds to the chain’s more than 80 locations across the Carolinas, which also includes 50 car washes.

Spinx has noted that it prides itself on being a trusted brand in the c-store industry for its commitment to customer service and quality products. At the new site, the full-service gas station will also include a Ride ‘N Shine car wash tunnel, where customers can opt in to the company’s membership program — “The Cleanest Club in Town.” Starting at $14.99 monthly, Spinx car wash club members can get one car wash per day.

“We are excited to expand our Charleston presence with this location in West Ashley,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and president of The Spinx Co. “We look forward to making lives easier while offering our customers top-notch service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience.”

The new Spinx store will serve its signature fried chicken, chicken biscuits and chicken tenders. Customers can enjoy ice-cold fountain drinks with chewy ice, in addition to hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee. Spinx Xtras members can save on fuel by shopping inside any Spinx store.