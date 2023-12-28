How Can I Create a Loyalty Program?

C-store operators who want to invest in a loyalty program should consider what their customer base will find most valuable.

Independent convenience store operators who aren’t yet taking full advantage of customer loyalty programs are missing multiple opportunities that could easily be theirs and provide long-lasting benefits.

Loyalty programs — rewarding customers for their repeat business with exclusive benefits — enhance relationships between retailers and their shoppers and aid significantly in customer retention and building long-term sales. They can also help collect information about customers that can assist in shaping inventory and marketing programs.

It is almost always easier to build sales with existing customers than with first-time customers, but one should never come at the expense of the other. A balance of the two can lead to more sustainable growth and help set a retailer apart from its competitors.

Loyalty programs are configured in a variety of ways. Some are points based, rewarding consumers for things like repeat purchases, referrals and subscriptions. Other loyalty programs are tiered, meaning they provide customers with better benefits the more they spend. Some require customers to pay a fee in order to accrue particular benefits. So-called value-based programs highlight a retailer’s social conscience, sending a percentage of sales to support charities or causes. Still others partner with other businesses, or involve games or contests to keep interest high.

The first step must be to tailor any loyalty program to a store’s customer base — not just the products they buy, but their economic and demographic profiles and lifestyles. This requires not only accurate data collection but anecdotal information gained from customer interactions with staff members. For example, a store in an economically deprived area may want to offer dollar savings, while one in a more affluent neighborhood might do well trumpeting its support for one or more social causes.

Once a retailer determines the type of loyalty program that would most entice its customers, finding a technology partner to set it up is essential; although some consumers still prefer the punch card or physical loyalty card, many tend to download apps that fit their purchasing needs.

As retailers determine the loyalty program that’s right for them, one of the best strategies they can take is to simply ask their customers what they want, a step that will also pay dividends by making it clear that their wants, desires and opinions are valued. Here again, anecdotal information gleaned from store employees can help provide more accurate insights into the mindsets of consumers.