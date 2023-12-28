Continue to Site

Stewart’s Shops Sees Big Lottery Winners in 2023

The chain had over $139 million in lottery ticket winners throughout the year.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops recently announced that it had over $139 million in winning lottery tickets throughout 2023.

Some of the top winners included four $1 million dollar winners, 12 $50,000 Powerball winners, one $50,000 Win 4 winner and one $50,000 Set for Life winner.

Some of the top winners from this year include:

  • Troy, N.Y. — Mega Millions: $1,000,000 Winner
  • Schenectady, N.Y. — Strike It Rich: $1,000,000 Winner
  • Glenmont, N.Y. — Mega Millions: $1,000,000 Winner
  • Malta, N.Y. — Powerball: $1,000,000 Winner
  • Rotterdam, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Cohoes, N.Y. — Win 4: $50,000 Winner
  • Dannemora, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Lake Placid, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Colonie, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Elizabethtown, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Cambridge, N.Y. — Set for Life: $50,000 Winner
  • Albany, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Clifton Park, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Albany, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Port Ewen, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Queensbury, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Ballston Spa, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner
  • Cooperstown, N.Y. — Powerball: $50,000 Winner

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7 billion (in fiscal year 2022-23) to help support education in New York State.

