Royal Farms to Expand Footprint in Pennsylvania

Royal Farms is expanding its footprint with the opening of a new site in Gettysburg, Pa., on Jan. 22, 2024.

The new store and gas station will be located at 1580 York Road, Gettysburg, Pa., just six minutes away from Gettysburg National Military Park. This location will feature a gas station with 16 standard flow fueling positions along with a high flow diesel canopy that will also include Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food and fuel needs.

“Royal Farms is delighted to announce its expansion into the historic city of Gettysburg, Pa. We are bringing the unrivaled taste of our world-famous chicken to the vibrant local community and extending a warm welcome to both residents and visitors.” Said Ricki Ettinger, district leader for Royal Farms.

Royal Farms will host a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The c-store chain is also making a monetary donation to Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Royal Farms operates 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The chain operates stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.