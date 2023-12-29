Stewart’s Shops Celebrates New Year’s Eve

Stewart’s Shops is celebrating the new year by giving away free coffee on New Year’s Eve.

Stewart’s Shops is ringing in the new year by offering customers a free cup of coffee. On Sunday, Dec. 31, customers can stop by any Stewart’s Shops location and receive a free hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close. Enjoy any size of hot coffee, tea or hot chocolate to celebrate 2024.

Customers can choose from the chain’s long list of hot coffee flavors, which include House Blend, Decaf, Richer Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast, Blueberry Crumble or limited-edition Peppermint Mocha. Customers can make it the way they like it from a wide variety of creamers and sweeteners. They can try it with International Delight-flavored creamers, including limited-edition Peppermint Mocha.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.