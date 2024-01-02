Rutter’s Kicks of the New Year With Minimum Wage Bump

Rutter's has raised its minimum wage to $18 per hour — its eighth minimum wage increase since 2019.

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced that in 2024, it is raising its starting wage to $18 per hour, reported FOX43.

The change was effective starting Jan. 1.

According to a press release from the company, the wage increase — its eighth in four years — accounts for a 7% bump for Rutter’s employees.

The company also noted that since 2019, the starting rate for Rutter’s employees has increased by almost 75%. Rutter’s has made it a point over the past four years to invest in both its employees and its communities, with this idea being fundamental to the company’s mission of retaining talented employees and providing excellent customer service.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.