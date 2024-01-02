Stewart’s Shops Brings Back Limited-Time Ice Cream Flavor

The brand's Civility ice cream flavor has made a return for the new year.

Stewart’s Shops has announced that it is starting off the new year by bringing back its limited-time Civility ice cream flavor.

The flavor, which features a creamy texture with hints of salty caramel, does not contain any nuts.

Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family have been making ice cream for more than a century, and the Civility flavor has proven to be a crowd favorite.

“We see this as an opportunity to ask everyone to take a moment to enjoy the sweeter things in life,” said Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake. “We hope it’s a reminder that we may think differently but we still can respect each other and maybe even share an extra scoop or a smile.”

The company has noted that it wants to “head into the new year with some civility.”

Starting this week, the limited-edition Civility ice cream will be available at ice cream counters throughout the chain’s network.