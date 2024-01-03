Crackers With New Packaging

Cheddies Crackers has unveiled its bold new package design that aims to bring a younger, value-driven consumer to the salty snack set. Cheddies partnered with Flock Creative to re-energize the brand. The redesign features a modernized wordmark to give the brand some gravitas and has improved storytelling across the pack to help consumers understand the Cheddies’ differences. Cheddies is offered in three highly snackable flavors: Classic Cheddar, Spicy Cheddar and Double Cheddar, and is available now at select retailers.

