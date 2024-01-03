The 16th Annual HR Benchmarking Survey Is Now Open

CStore Decisions needs your input to determine the trends, challenges and solutions for retailers when it comes to the labor management landscape in 2024.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics are embarking on our 16th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey.

The first 50 qualifying retailers who take the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of three $100 gift cards.

The HR Benchmarking Survey will help CStore Decisions provide a comprehensive picture of the recruiting, hiring and retention strategies c-store retailers are using today. It also helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including pay scale for front-line, hourly employees and managers, allowing hiring managers to understand exactly how their compensation packages stack up with others in the industry.

We need your input to provide this key information to the industry.

The deadline for taking the survey is March 1, 2024.

The first 50 convenience store retailers who answer all questions in the survey will be entered into a gift card drawing, with a chance to receive one of three $100 gift cards.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take The Survey Here!