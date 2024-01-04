Alta Convenience Parent Company Raises $300,000 for Make-A-Wish

CF Altitude — parent company of both Alta Convenience and Petro-Mart — raised the funds through an in-store donation campaign.

Alta Convenience and Petro-Mart parent company CF Altitude has announced that, through a recent fundraising campaign, it has raised more than $300,000 for Make-A-Wish.

In 2023, both Alta Convenience stores and Petro Mart locations actively participated in the Make-A-Wish Star Campaign, making last year’s efforts a huge success.

The participating stores were located throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Missouri and Illinois. Notably, the funds raised in each state directly benefit the respective Make-A-Wish Chapter, fostering a sense of unity within each local community.

CF Altitude has noted that it remains dedicated to expanding its store network, indicating a continued desire to engage with and support organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, extending its philanthropic reach to even more communities. The company also noted that its ongoing commitment to charitable endeavors reflects its ethos of corporate social responsibility and community involvement.

CF Altitude currently operates 117 convenience stores, with 47 new stores being added to its portfolio at the end of 2021 under the banner Petro-Mart.