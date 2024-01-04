Couche-Tard Acquires Over 2,000 Sites From TotalEnergies

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it has closed on an acquisition of certain European assets from TotalEnergies.

The acquisition includes 100% of TotalEnergies’ retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as a 60% controlling interest in the entities in Belgium and Luxembourg. The retail assets encompass 2,175 sites, with 1,191 located in Germany, 562 in Belgium, 378 in the Netherlands and 44 in Luxembourg.

The majority are company-owned (69%) with the balance being dealer-owned (31%). The transaction was financed using the corporation’s available cash, U.S. Commercial Paper program and term loans.

“With this acquisition, we are entering four new countries and significantly expanding our reach in Europe. We are very excited to welcome these new team members and stores into the Couche-Tard family and are confident that they are a great fit with our company and culture,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. “We have a proven track record of successful integrations and have already identified local talent to lead in each country. We look forward to our journey of growing together as we bring lasting value to our customers, business and shareholders.”

Couche-Tard operates in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.