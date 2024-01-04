Hoshizaki America Names New President

The company named Allan Dziwoki for the role, who will take over for Chris Karssiens.

Hoshizaki America has announced the appointment of Allan Dziwoki as the company’s new president. Dziwoki takes over in the role for Chris Karssiens, who is transitioning to the Hoshizaki Americas region president position full time.

Having joined Hoshizaki in February 2022, Dziwoki brings over two decades of experience in the HVAC industry to his new role. His seamless integration into Hoshizaki America and the broader foodservice industry reflects his commitment to excellence and forward-thinking leadership.

“We are excited to have Allan lead Hoshizaki America into its next phase of growth,” said Chris Karssiens. “His extensive sales and marketing experience, analytical mindset and focus on customers will be instrumental in propelling the company forward and ensuring continued success.”

Under Dziwoki’s leadership, the Hoshizaki America team is poised to amplify its focus on sales, marketing and customer satisfaction. With a strategic vision for growth, he aims to build on the company’s strong foundation, steering it towards new heights. Hoshizaki has noted that it remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions in commercial refrigeration and ice machines.

