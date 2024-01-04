NAG Dives Into Labor Management

During the 2024 NAG Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a session that focuses on labor management and learn how to attract and retain employees.

Staffing shortages continue to be an issue for a lot of companies, including convenience stores. Retailers are always on the lookout for different ways to bring in new employees while keeping the ones they already have.

To help the c-store industry tackle staffing shortages, the 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, which will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, will host a session that homes in on labor management and the different strategies retailers can use to help improve the workplace for employees.

During the session titled “Labor Management: Refining Retention and Development Strategies,” Mel Kleiman, president and founder of Humetrics, will moderate a panel discussion where Lorissa Martin, talent acquisition and performance manager for Dash In; Melanie Disney, director of human resources for Weigel’s; and Kristin Bowen, marketing and promotions manager for Warrenton Oil; will explore staffing trends and how retailers are positioning themselves to attract and retain employees.

“As the moderator, my objective is to get the panelists to share some of the things that make them five-star employers, the place where all-star employees want to work,” said Kleiman. “The reason for this objective is that for over 15 years of doing the HR Survey for CStore Decisions, the number one challenge has not changed: finding, hiring and retaining all-star employees.”

The session will also explore different strategies to empower retailers’ workforce as an asset to their companies.

All in all, when the session is over, Kleiman noted that he hopes attendees learn five things they can do to win the war for workers.

“Labor Management: Refining Retention and Development Strategies” will take place on March 12, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

