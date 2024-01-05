Paytronix Names New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial leader Eric Steele will take over as chief financial officer for the company.

Paytronix has announced that Eric Steele has been appointed company chief financial officer (CFO), taking over for acting CFO Lee Barnes, who will continue to serve as Paytronix chief data officer as well as chief of staff.

Steele joins Paytronix from Snap One, where he played a key role in scaling the business to a public company with more than $1 billion in revenue. At Snap One, he most recently served as senior vice president of finance and corporate development and was responsible for leading the finance, corporate development and investor relations teams. Prior to Snap One, Steele was a growth equity investor at Catalyst Investors in New York City. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Eric’s deep finance, corporate development and strategy expertise will serve him well in the CFO role at Paytronix,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO, Paytronix. “Eric has spent his career working with growth-stage technology companies, including as an operator, investor and advisor. He understands the value drivers to build enduring businesses, making him the perfect person to help us scale Paytronix for the future.”

“I’m thrilled to join Paytronix and advance our industry leadership position in digital guest engagement,” said Steele. “I look forward to partnering with our talented leadership team to deliver solutions that empower our restaurant and convenience store customers to build lasting guest relationships. These relationships drive enhanced business value for our customers and success for Paytronix.”

Paytronix helps restaurants and convenience stores design frictionless, personalized digital experiences that drive customer lifetime value. A single platform for loyalty, online ordering, mobile experiences and gift cards, Paytronix provides brands with actionable insights and strategic support to build lasting relationships with their customers.