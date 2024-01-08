Love’s Celebrates 60th Anniversary

As of Jan. 8, Love’s Travel Stops has celebrated 60 years of operations, its first store having opened in Watonga, Okla., in 1964.

“That year, Tom and Judy Love were looking for a way to support their growing family. So, they leased a filling station in Watonga, and with Tom’s boots-on-the ground, community and people-focused mentality he kept his entire career, that one store led to a nationally recognized brand.

“While a lot has changed in six decades, the heart of Love’s has not, and it’s now alive in four generations of our family,” said the Love family. “We are so grateful for our incredible team members — past and present — whose contributions play a role in shaping our company. Growth and innovation of our product offerings, living our core values and culture daily, and dedication to clean places, friendly faces are what this company was started on in 1964. Today, we proudly stand on that foundation and know our best is still ahead of us.”

Over the years the company has expanded into travel stops, added the Gemini Motor Transport fleet, added restaurant and fresh food options, and expanded in total truck care solutions, alternative fuels and private label offerings, just to name a few.

“Tom Love said it best, ‘yesterday’s trophies don’t win tomorrow’s games,’ and even after six decades we still live by that motto, constantly innovating and improving,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The secret formula behind the company’s success is our employees and how they model the core values Love’s was built on and sustain a legacy of driving for excellence.”

Love’s 60th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the year.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 637 locations in 42 states. Love’s growing family of companies includes Musket Corp., Trillium Energy Solutions, Gemini and Speedco.