New Food Mart to Open in Texas

San Angelo, Texas, is set to see a new Food Mart c-store open this week, with a grand opening ceremony in the works for the end of January.

New owners of the former Tres Amigos convenience store location at 1801 College Hills Blvd. in San Angelo, Texas, decided to open a Food Mart c-store in the space, according to San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE! noted that the new Food Mart c-store owner operates additional stores in the area, as well as other business ventures, and that the store will have various grocery items in stock for its customers as well as products such as vapes and CBD items.

The soft opening will occur this week, with a grand opening ceremony planned for the end of the month. On the day of the grand opening, the store’s hours will switch from the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. range to 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Food Mart location will offer Valero gas, the only place to do so in the city, San Angelo LIVE! reported, and store clerk applications are currently being accepted.