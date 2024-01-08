Stewart’s Shops Launches ‘Bring A Friend Fridays’

Stewart's Shops customers can receive a coupon to redeem one free lift ticket at West Mountain.

Stewart’s Shops and West Mountain have decided to introduce “Bring A Friend Fridays” now through March 29.

Customers who visit participating Stewart’s Shops locations will receive this promotional coupon redeemable for one free lift ticket to ski or ride at West Mountain on select Fridays January through March, valid with the purchase of one full-priced lift ticket at equal value, for same day.

A list of participating locations can be found here.

The offer is valid on eight-hour lift tickets (excluding holidays). It is valid on regularly priced adult ($64), youth ($44) and teen ($54) tickets.