Bite-Sized Doughnuts

Little Debbie is getting ready for Valentine’s Day by introducing its new Vanilla Mini Donuts. For those who savor a smaller indulgence, the bite-sized Vanilla Mini Donuts are a delightful addition to the Valentine’s Day lineup. Coated in light pink frosting and adorned with a playful white icing pattern, these miniature treats offer a symphony of vanilla flavor in every bite. Whether shared or savored solo, they present the perfect way to extend a little love to someone special. The Vanilla Mini Donuts are available now in stores nationwide.

