Crosby’s Unveils Reimagined Branding at Two New York Sites

Crosby’s has reopened two of its New York locations, revealing the first of its stores to showcase the chain’s reimagined brand. The sites — which were each welcomed with grand re-opening ceremonies — are located in Falconer and Westfield, N.Y.

The rebranded stores showcase a completely new feel for Crosby’s, featuring a vibrant logo, colors and interior design that highlights its quick service restaurant (QSR) capabilities.

Equipped with convenience shopping and fuel (at the Westfield store), along with mobile ordering, Crosby’s offers a full range of food options including fresh-baked pizzas, served whole or by-the-slice; fresh subs prepared in-house; calzones; and a wide variety of breakfast items, including its breakfast pizzas and sandwiches. Both locations also serve wings and sides.

During the ceremony, Crosby’s presented $500 donations to the Falconer Volunteer Fire Company and Westfield Fire Department. In addition, they donated a My Crosby’s Rewards card to the Falconer Central School District and Westfield Academy and Central School loaded with loyalty points for 20 of Crosby’s made to order pizzas — all followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The Crosby’s family of convenience stores serving western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania is thrilled to provide grand re-opening celebrations at these two locations, featuring our new brand reimage,” said vice president and general manager Lenny Smith. “Both Falconer and Westfield are great towns and we’re proud to be part of it. We are so excited to be in these locations for both our customers and dedicated associates who add a smile to their day.”

With 88 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is a family owned and operated c-store chain.

The Reid Group, founded in 1922, comprises the Reid Petroleum Corp. and Crosby’s, with headquarters located in Lockport, N.Y.