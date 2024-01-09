National Retail Solutions Partners With Source One Digital

The companies will work together to amplify grand format retail printing solutions.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) has partnered with Source One Digital, a grand format digital printing company, to enhance the in-store experience for retailers across the U.S.

This partnership combines NRS’s point-of-sale (POS) solutions with Source One Digital’s grand-format digital printing expertise. Retailers using NRS’s POS can now opt for attention-grabbing graphics from Source One Digital, creating an enhanced in-store atmosphere that drives traffic and bolsters brand awareness.

“Teaming up with Source One Digital enables us to offer our retailers a comprehensive solution that merges cutting-edge POS technology with captivating store aesthetics. Since our inception, NRS has been deeply committed to empowering independent retailers and store owners nationwide, and this collaboration further underscores that mission,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of NRS.

Boasting over 20 years of industry experience, Source One Digital is renowned for its innovative approach to grand format digital printing. With its G7 certification, Source One Digital offers consistent color matching.

“Our partnership with NRS presents a tremendous opportunity to redefine retail spaces, offering businesses a blend of advanced technology and impactful visual communication,” said Randy Crow, CEO of Source One Digital.

Combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership gives independent store owners the opportunity to offer the technological infrastructure of NRS paired with the eye-catching visual elements from Source One Digital.

NRS operates a leading POS terminal-based platform serving independent retailers. With over 27,000 active terminals nationwide, NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.