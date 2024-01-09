New Dessert-Inspired Yogurt Line

Chobani has introduced Chobani Creations Greek Yogurt, a wholesome, dessert-inspired snack in six flavors, including Mocha Tiramisu, Apple Pie à la Mode, Cherry Cheesecake, Orange Cream Pop, Bananas Foster and Caramel Sundae. Like all Chobani products, Chobani Creations are made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Chobani Creations are an excellent protein and calcium source, containing billions of probiotics and nine essential amino acids. Each cup comes in clear packaging to show off the thoughtfully paired layers of rich, creamy Greek Yogurt and real fruit. Chobani Creations are available now at a suggested retail price of $1.79 per 5.3-ounce cup.

