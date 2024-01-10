Rovertown Hires Head of Integrations and Implementation

Chris Patton will fill the role for Rovertown as the company looks to streamline operations after seeing remarkable customer base growth in 2023.

Rovertown has announced the hiring of Chris Patton as its new head of integrations and implementation. Patton joins the team thanks to unprecedented demand as Rovertown increased its customer base by over 50% in 2023.

The new position will streamline the process from when a retailer joins the app platform to launch. Patton’s experience working with leading technology vendors allows Rovertown to more easily add new partners to the dozens of existing integrations in the Rovertown Integration Store.

“This is a critical step as we continue investing in the future of our company,” said Mike Philip, CEO and co-founder of Rovertown. “In this next stage of growth, it’s essential to quickly meet the technical requirements for vendor integrations and easily navigate the micro-steps involved in new app launches. Patton brings a wealth of experience and has already made a significant impact on our team.”

Prior to joining Rovertown, Patton spent nearly six years at Punchh, a leading loyalty and digital engagement provider for restaurants and convenience stores, where he most recently served as senior director of technical consulting.

Patton helped implement many of the platform enhancements needed to support convenience stores, and he worked with several leading brands including Casey’s, Huck’s, Rebel, Dash In, RaceTrac and more. Before helping Punchh expand into the convenience vertical, Patton spent more than two years managing marketing and IT projects for Taco Bell.

“I’m thrilled to join the RoverTeam, having worked closely together in my prior role,” said Chris Patton. “We sit at a unique nexus point in the mobile app space, connecting retailers to the leading technology vendors in loyalty, payments, mobile ordering, subscriptions and much more. It’s important we remain nimble and responsive in this next stage of growth, and I’m excited to dig in.”

This move follows several strategic hires in 2023, including Bill Bustin, head of customer success, and Frank Beard, head of marketing. It also follows the debut of Rovertown’s Integration Store in September, which was recently shortlisted for 2023 Omnichannel Initiative of the Year by Retail Technology Innovation Hub.

“Patton is an A-Player, and that’s what we look for at the end of the day,” said Jeffry Harrison, president and co-founder of Rovertown. “He’s well-known for his ability to solve complex problems, and we couldn’t be more proud to have him join the RoverTeam.”