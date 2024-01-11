7-Eleven to Acquire All Remaining Stripes Locations

7-Eleven has entered into an agreement with Sunoco to acquire 204 Stripes stores across west Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

7-Eleven has announced that it will acquire 204 stores from Sunoco, which include Stripes c-stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants.

Located across west Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, these stores will join the over 13,000 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations that 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses across the U.S. and Canada.

The transaction will close after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearance. With the addition of these stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. will own and operate all Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. locations across the U.S.

“Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been a great addition to our family of brands since they initially joined us back in 2018,” said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Company Restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving even more customers across West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp. 7-Eleven has also expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. The company’s 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs boast more than 80 million members.