Upside Unveils New Dashboard

Upside has announced the launch of the all-new Upside Dashboard, which was developed based on extensive feedback from grocery, fuel and restaurant retailers. The product allows for measurement and transparency from third-party platforms, providing retailers with greater access and detailed insights into top-to-bottom performance metrics.

“Despite claims by many third-party platforms to drive incremental sales, they often fall short in proving the extent of their impact,” explained Wayne Lin, co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Upside. “In an era of heightened competition, evolving consumer behavior, and rising costs, retailers not only deserve but need to understand the tangible impact third-party solutions are having on their bottom line. It’s the only way for brick and mortar commerce to thrive.”

Upside does not impose charges for extended reach and can exactly isolate the program’s impact within the dashboard. This provides retailers with complete visibility into the expected and incremental (net-new) activity across all locations and across all customer segments.

Upside’s new dashboard differs from competitors by offering enhanced data manipulation capabilities, empowering retailers to explore information according to their specific needs.

“Price Chopper partners with a handful of third-party services, and the Upside Dashboard is one of the nicer dashboards that we have available and use, both in terms of the availability of data — what we want to see and when we want to see it in there — and then in the responsiveness of Upside’s great analytics service team,” said Sean Weiss, vice president, marketing at Price Chopper / Market 32. “The Upside Dashboard really helps me keep a pulse on what Upside is doing for our business and what incremental sales the program is driving — week in and week out. Our business moves very quickly, and we need to respond very quickly.”

Since its founding in 2016, Upside has generated $1.3 billion in profit for its retailer partners, returned $575 million in cash to its users, and allocated 1% of its revenue to support sustainability initiatives. Upside gives 30 million consumers access to its offers via its app and partner apps at over 100,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and home improvement stores nationwide.