Handmade Cigars

Cuban Rounds Premium Cigars are imported, handmade and affordable. Its value begins with premium wrapper tobaccos and filler blends that deliver smooth, medium-mild taste profiles. Cuban Rounds cigars are offered in two wrappers: Nicaraguan Natural and Maduro, as well as Connecticut Shade, made in the Dominican Republic. Nicaraguan Naturals are available in six sizes, from Churchill and Toro Gordo to Petite Corona. Four sizes are available in Maduro and Connecticut Shade. Cuban Rounds Premium Cigars are available now in all channels where cigars are sold.

Kretek International, Inc.

www.kretek.com