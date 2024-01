BIC has launched its new Special-Edition Neon series. Neon is everywhere. It is bold, noticeable, and brilliant — adding energy and excitement to everything. These can’t-look-away neon-on-black lighter designs are sure to grab consumers’ attention. Consumers will discover their new favorite lighter with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter. BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected.

www.us.bic.com