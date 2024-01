Kretek International’s new nicotine-free Djarum Bliss Special offers the traditional clove-smoking smoothness, built on years of popularity of Djarum Special clove-filtered smokes. In contrast, Djarum Bliss Java is completely new, with an amazing blend of coffee and clove aromas. Both new filtered styles feature Djarum’s long-time signature brown wrapper. Djarum now offers six distinct zero-tobacco clove flavor choices for new retail shelf sets.

