Parker Oil Co. Acquires Bobby Taylor Oil Co.

Based in North Carolina, Bobby Taylor Oil Co. has been in business for nearly 60 years.

Parker Oil Co. has successfully closed on the acquisition of Bobby Taylor Oil Co. and T&S Transport (BTOC). Based in Fayetteville, N.C., BTOC is a leading supplier of retail propane, commercial refined fuels and racing gas to a diverse customer base of residential and commercial accounts throughout the state of North Carolina.

The company was founded in 1963 by Bobby Taylor, and at the time, operated out of Taylor’s home in Fayetteville, N.C. During its first years of business, the company sold fuel oil, kerosene and gasoline to its local customer base with just one tank wagon. Seeking to further diversify its business lines, BTOC added propane and racing fuels to its product mix and further expanded its customer base throughout central North Carolina.

Following his father’s retirement in the early 2000’s, Johnny Taylor Jr. assumed the role of president of BTOC, and along with his brothers David and Mark, led the company through several decades of continued success and growth.

Today, the company operates two refined fuels and propane bulk plants in Fayetteville and Elizabethtown, N.C., and employs over 30 associates. For the past 60 years, Bobby Taylor Oil Co. has been highly regarded as a provider quality fuels and reliable service to the local communities.

“Selling a business can be stressful; you will need experts in that field to help you navigate through the process. We were grateful to have Matrix handle this for us,” said Johnny Taylor Jr.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to BTOC, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by John Duni, vice president; Spencer Cavalier, co-head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; and Jared de Perio, analyst.

“While Mr. Bobby Taylor laid the foundation, Johnny and his family built BTOC into one of the most reputable refined fuels and retail propane distributors in the industry, evidenced by their organic growth and customer retention rates. We were honored to serve as their advisor,” said Cavalier.

R. Williford McCauley of Williford McCauley – Attorney at Law served as legal counsel to the company.