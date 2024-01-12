Rutter’s Charitable Donations in 2023 Reach $1.8 Million

Rutter's donated the funds raised throughout the year to a number of initiatives in the communities it serves.

Rutter’s announced that, throughout 2023, the company raised a record $1.8 million in charitable donations.

Throughout the year, Rutter’s and Rutter’s Children’s Charities held several fundraising events and programs as a way for Rutter’s employees, suppliers and customers to participate in charitable giving throughout its communities. Some of Rutter’s annual charitable efforts include its Charity Cannister Program, its employee Toy Drive and $550,000 in EITC donations.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities holds its Annual Golf Outing each year, with the 2023 edition bringing in over $900,000. With the funds raised at the golf outing, the charity was able to continue its giving programs, such as $100K for the Holidays and Youth Sports Giveaway, to help benefit local charitable organizations throughout the year.

“We’re very privileged to be able to continue our charitable giving at Rutter’s in 2023,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development. “The combined efforts of Rutter’s and Rutter’s Children’s Charities to support our communities is incredible, and we’re hopeful 2024 will be an even bigger year for charitable giving.”

One of Rutter’s Children’s Charities programs, $100k for the Holidays, donated $25,000 to four charities with a focus on benefiting children. This year’s recipients included: Blair Regional YMCA, Centre County Youth Service Bureau, Chambersburg Fire and Police and York County Children’s Advocacy Center.

In Rutter’s Toy Drive, employees donated a total of 596 toys to be split between the Salvation Army and the Mount Alto Fire Department. Rutter’s Children’s Charities matched ten dollars for each toy that was donated, meaning each organization received 298 toys and $2,980.

In addition, Rutter’s charitable giving in 2023 also included over $390,000 to the Central PA Food Bank’s Retail Donation Program in the form of prepared subs, sandwiches, bakery items, milk and tea products.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn, that operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.