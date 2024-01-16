LG Opens Advanced EV Charger Factory

The investment from LG Electronics launches the company into the U.S. EV space with a factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

LG Electronics has opened its first U.S. factory for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the company reported in a press release. The new EV charger production factory is located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Commemorating LG’s entry into the U.S. EV charger market, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and other officials cut the ribbon at the new plant, joining LG Electronics senior executives Alec Jang, president of the LG Electronics Business Solutions Co.; H.K. Suh, head of LG’s EV Charging business division; and Nicolas Min, president of LG Business Solutions USA.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company,” Jang said, marking the start of EV charger production for the North American market. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

Mayor Parker applauded LG for its longstanding role in the Fort Worth community and underscored the significance of the new factory.

“This is a great day for Fort Worth with this global leader choosing to establish its U.S. manufacturing base for EV chargers and creating new jobs here,” she said. “We take pride in knowing that LG’s advanced EV charging stations that will be deployed across the United States will be built right here in Fort Worth.”

LG’s U.S. EV charger production factory will have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units. Initially EV charger operations occupy about 60,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot building, leaving room for expansion as the business grows in the years ahead.

The new plant, which uses 100% green power, builds on LG’s longtime presence in Fort Worth, where its million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances has been located for three decades.

This latest investment in Fort Worth by LG Electronics will bring dozens of new tech jobs to north Texas.

“Today marks a major step in LG’s roadmap to support the electrification of America by making the EV charging infrastructure smarter, more accessible and more profitable for operators,” said LG Business Solutions USA’s senior vice president Michael Kosla.

He said the Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers produced at this factory “will open new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations that create new revenue streams, additional marketing and income opportunities and differentiation with competing businesses.”

Kosla noted that since the U.S. needs hundreds of thousands of new Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to support the growing number of EVs on the road, LG has developed owner-operated EV charging stations so that hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations are empowered to set their own rates, keep the profits that are generated and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands.

LG has stated that its EV charger launch supports the company’s broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert to more sustainable energy usage, saving money and improving environmental outcomes in the process.

LG’s suite of whole home electrification products includes heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, energy storage systems and ENERGY STAR certified smart appliances, including induction ranges and cooktops.