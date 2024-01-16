TravelCenters of America Unveils New Arizona Location

TA celebrated the opening of the Phoenix, Ariz., store with a $2,500 donation to St. Mary's Food Bank.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of a new site in Phoenix, Ariz. The new location is the company’s 10th in the state.

Formerly Danny’s Big Rig Resort, the site offers the following amenities:

Dining options: The Diner

Travel store with hot and cold food and beverage options

70 truck parking spaces

10 car parking spaces

TA Truck Service Center with four bays (open 24/7)

Emergency roadside assistance services

TA Mobile Maintenance

Truck wash

Six private showers

Professional driver lounge

Laundry facilities

Scale

A diesel fuel offering is planned to open near the end of 2024.

To celebrate the opening, TA is donating $2,500 to St. Mary’s Food Bank. The contribution is being made in honor of the new site opening, and the company noted that it comes as part of TA’s commitment to help serve the people living in the communities where it operates.

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.