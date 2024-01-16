TravelCenters of America Unveils New Arizona Location

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of a new site in Phoenix, Ariz. The new location is the company’s 10th in the state.
Formerly Danny’s Big Rig Resort, the site offers the following amenities:
- Dining options: The Diner
- Travel store with hot and cold food and beverage options
- 70 truck parking spaces
- 10 car parking spaces
- TA Truck Service Center with four bays (open 24/7)
- Emergency roadside assistance services
- TA Mobile Maintenance
- Truck wash
- Six private showers
- Professional driver lounge
- Laundry facilities
- Scale
A diesel fuel offering is planned to open near the end of 2024.
To celebrate the opening, TA is donating $2,500 to St. Mary’s Food Bank. The contribution is being made in honor of the new site opening, and the company noted that it comes as part of TA’s commitment to help serve the people living in the communities where it operates.
Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.