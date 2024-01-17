Weigel’s Celebrates 26 Years of Annual Christmas Event

Weigel's has worked alongside the Salvation Army and The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee to support children in the community.

Weigel’s has celebrated its 26th Weigel’s Family Christmas. This year’s event, in collaboration with the Salvation Army and The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee, supported 250 underprivileged children in east Tennessee.

The children — aged five to eight years old — were selected to receive $200 each for a Christmas shopping spree at Target.

“We are overjoyed to be celebrating 250 children, the most we’ve ever sponsored, and give them the joy of shopping and having a special day,” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director at Weigel’s. “This event has been a beacon of warmth and meaning since we started it over 25 years ago. Our volunteers, often entire families, come together to create magic for our community. We’re especially thrilled to witness the growth of this heartwarming tradition.”

For over a quarter-century, Weigel’s has orchestrated and funded this event, with the Salvation Army assisting in selecting deserving children from communities in east Tennessee. Since its inception in 1998, the Weigel Family Christmas has touched the lives of over 4,800 children.

“Over 25 years ago, we started by bringing six kids shopping, and this year we’ve invited 250,” said chairman Bill Weigel. “The gracious support of our volunteers and vendor partners makes this day possible. This event encapsulates the essence of Christmas.”

Before the shopping spree, volunteers treat the children to a breakfast at the Knoxville Expo Center. Many volunteers stay back to prepare lunch for the children upon their return, while others wait at Target to assist the children with their Christmas shopping.

“This December is especially heartwarming as we reflect on years of our volunteers impacting the lives of these kids, as well as the kids making an impact on our volunteers,” said Bill Weigel. “We love watching the kids shop and seeing their faces light up. This day is special, filled with smiles galore and tears of joy, making our holiday season as much as we help make theirs.”

Weigel’s operates 76 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all in east Tennessee.