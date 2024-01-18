NAG Conference to Host Events for YEO Members

Members of the Young Executives Organization who attend the 2024 NAG Conference will have the chance to participate in different events, including a 40 Under 40 celebration.

During the 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, the Young Executives Organization (YEO) members will have the opportunity to attend events that will help them continue to grow as professionals in the c-store industry.

“The vision statement for NAG Convenience, in short, is to work with the convenience retail industry to celebrate today and invest in tomorrow,” said Allison Dean, executive director for NAG Convenience. “YEO is a group within the NAG membership that fosters networking and education specifically for the next generation of industry leaders. YEO has a stand-alone conference in September, but whenever we are together, we work to ensure the YEO participants are able to continue their professional development.”

The first event, which is the 40 Under 40 celebration, will take place on March 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This celebration will offer CStore Decisions 2023 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch a proper welcome into YEO. The inductees will also receive a lapel pin to acknowledge their achievements.

“By bringing these young leaders together in celebration, they will grow closer bonds with the colleagues they will rely on in the years to come,” said Dean.

The Leadership Discovery Program workshop is the second event that will take place on March 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For this workshop, NAG has partnered with GALLUP to offer leadership skill training for YEO members through the new Leadership Discovery Program. During the workshop, participants will complete the CliftonStrengths program to show their unique leadership strengths. YEO members will then learn how to leverage each strength for professional growth.

“The program has been customized for the convenience retailing participants, and by attending this with their industry peers, the YEO members work in person to harness their individual leadership potential and will continue to work together throughout the year to bring their new skills to life,” said Dean.

However, in order for young leaders in the c-store industry to partake in these events, their company needs to be a member of NAG. Once the company is a member of NAG, all YEO benefits become available to employees who are 40 years old and younger.

