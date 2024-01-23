Asda Set to Open 21 C-Stores by End of January

The openings come as part of Asda's efforts to convert all 470 locations acquired from the Co-Op and EG Group to Asda Express stores.

Asda has announced that it will be opening 21 Asda Express stores by the end of this month. Five sites were already opened on Jan. 19.

The announcement comes as the retailer continues its program to convert the c-stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to its new Asda Express convenience brand.

The 21 stores set to open by the end of January will be added to the 17 stores that have already opened this month in locations such as Southampton, Cardiff and Clapham.

The newly converted Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products such as milk and bread, lunch on the go or products to cook dinner from scratch.

“After pausing our convenience rollout during the festive period, the program is now in full swing once more,” said Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience. “We have exciting plans to accelerate the program over the next couple of months with the aim of converting all 470 stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of Q1. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers in new locations right across the U.K.”

According to a press release from Asda, addressing the gap in the growing convenience market has been a key pillar of the retailer’s strategy since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital Ltd completed in 2021.

The full list of U.K. store openings can be found below:

Jan. 19

Holmes Chapel

Derby

Sandford

Sandy

Hornchurch

Jan. 24

Heywood

Evesham

Fareham

Crouch End

Jan. 25

Crawley

Corsham

Jan. 26

Dagenham

Rhuddlan

Horsham

Jan. 29

Denham

Stoke-on-Trent

Jan. 30

Clydebank

Stoke-on-Trent

Jan. 31